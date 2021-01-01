Loloi ll Hathaway HTH-05 Printed Steel Ivory Vintage Distressed Oriental Area Rug 2'-3" x 3'-9"

Featuring soft motifs in a carefully curated color pallette, the Hathaway Collection captures the essence of one-of-a-kind rugs at an attractive price Hathaway low printed pile is reminiscent of vintage rugs, making the rug easy to vacuum. Power-loomed of polyester in Turkey, each design is the perfect blend of vintage and modern for today's home The availability in a variety of sizes offers a great choice for living rooms, dining rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, entries, stairways, hallways, bathroom and offices Clean spills immediately by blotting with a clean, white dry sponge or cloth. Appropriate rug pad is highly recommended on all surfaces to prevent slipping, add cushion, and improve durability. Expect shedding. Vacuum regularly. If your vacuum has variable power settings, set on low. Vacuum full length of the rug, turn and repeat to the next area, rather than back and forth motion.