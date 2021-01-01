Lola LED Pendant Light by LZF - Color: Beige - Finish: Beech - (LOLA SG NI LED DIM UL 22)

Masterful design makes the Lola LED Pendant Light by LZF stunning in every respect. An exquisite shade wraps around the light, forcing the LED glow to filter through a maze of woven Wood Veneer. The intricate grain becomes more pronounced as light passes through, highlighting the natural element of the Lola. With an open mouth, the pendant delivers a layer of clean downlighting to subtly contrast the ambient light around the diffuser. Delicate and intricate, every inch of the shade provides a striking visual. The Lola is the perfect choice for bringing bold, innovative lighting to modern living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Beige.