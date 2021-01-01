From visual comfort
Visual Comfort Lola Desk Lamp - Color: Brown
The Lola Desk Lamp by Visual Comfort contrasts two Old World materials to make one stand-out fixture. A subtle yet significant Aged Iron base curves around open space to support a slender, curved Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass shade. This shade helps direct the light downward to the table or desk below. Truly a unique design piece. Designed by Ian K. Fowler. Color: Brown. Finish: Aged Iron. Tags: Visual Comfort Lighting, Circa Lighting