Loki Task Chair

A well-edited workspace calls for a carefully curated chair – and this design is it! It offers supreme comfort thanks to its shape and features a durable frame with a soft filling. The bright and colorful finish will blend with most color palettes. Its classic design along with wingback and gleaming makes this chair a must-have in your home office. High-performance all directional wheels allow smooth movement across carpeting. This chic design is height-adjustable to personally tailor your space. Upholstery Color: Gray