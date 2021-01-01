From hunter
Hunter Loki 52 in. Integrated LED Indoor Noble Bronze Ceiling Fan with Light Kit
Advertisement
Let the Loki ceiling fan be the finishing touch to your large bedrooms, living rooms, nurseries and home offices. This indoor ceiling fan is available in three finishes, including Hunters premium Polished Nickel finish. The included pull chains make controlling the integrated LED light and three fan speeds easy. Featuring the WhisperWind motor, you’ll get the cooling power you need with whisper-quiet performance you expect.