From mercer41
Lokey Coffee Table
Product Dimension:34"Dia x 18"HStyle:ContemporaryFinish:Champagne & Frosted GlassMaterials:Metal, GlassLong Description:Update your living room with a functional art piece. The Lokey coffee table uses a mid-century inspired base finished in champagne supports a framed frosted glass top. The collection works well as an eclectic feel.Features:Round Table Top: Frosted Glass 5mm Tempered Glass Overlapped "V" Shape Metal Base Available in Frosted Glass 81825 & Black Glass 81830Assembly Required:Yes