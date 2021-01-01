Roundhill Furniture Loiret Storage Platform King WallBed with Dresser and Mirror, Chest, Light Gray

The set includes wallbed, dresser, mirror, and chest. The dresser with mirror featuring textured drawer front and simple horizontal metal drawer pulls The storage bed features two open shelves and two drawers are incorporated into the headboard. The footboard comes with two drawers. Pier sits on each side of the headboard offers extra storage space, the storage bottom with drawers functions as a nightstand. Drawers run smoothly on Kenlin metal glide at the bottom, feature English dovetail construction and dust-proofed bottom. Slats are included, no box spring required. The frame is contrusted of solid tropical wood, the body panels are crafted from laminate with Okuome veneer in a light antique gray finish, top coated with preserving lacquer Dimension: Full Set Up: 124.74"W x 91"D x 53.62"H. King Headboard: 78"W x 8.74"Dx 53.62"H. Footboard: 79"W x 1.3"D x 16.77"H. Pier:23.37"W x 8.74"D x 28.25"H. Storage under pier(nightstand): 22"W x 16"D x 24.62"H. Dresser: 58.3"W x 16.5"D x 40.5"H, Mirror: 45"W X 35"H. Chest: 33.4"W x 16"D x 48"H Assembly needed. Photo May Slightly Different From Actual Item in Terms of Color Due to the Monitor's Display Ships in several boxes, may ship separately