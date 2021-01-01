Set of 2 (108"x52") Loha Linen Grommet Top Light Filtering Curtain Panels Brown - Exclusive Home

Loha grommet top curtain panels are elegant and sophisticated, sure to add the finishing touch to your home decor project. The solid colored linen look curtains have soft woven construction and are a simple way to add a touch of color to any room. Loha panels are constructed with gorgeous, matte silver grommets and can be hung on your favorite curtain rod up to 1 5/8" dimeter. These panels are sure to add another touch to the luxury and richness of your decor. Our curtain panels are perfect for any living room, bedroom, family room, dining room, bathroom and office. Our stylish designs will suit any window space. Size: 96"x52". Color: Café.