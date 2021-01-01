From birch lane
Logue 20 Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4
Whether looking for an organic accent or wanting to add a touch of tropical appeal to your entertaining arsenal, Logue 20 Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4 is a tasteful addition to your table setting. Each mirror-polished piece is patterned on both sides for a seamless presentation. Crafted from durable stainless steel featuring natural handles inspired by the unique texture of bamboo, this flatware set adds a bit of exotic flair to everyday meals.