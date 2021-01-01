Caterpillar Logo Men's One Size Black Acrylic Knit Hat

The CAT Logo knit hat is made from 100% soft acrylic. Caterpillar made sure to put both comfort and warmth in this beanie. Darts in the crown make for a great fit and you can show off the brand you trust with a CAT logo label on the front. Since 1925 Caterpillar has set the standard of excellence in everything we do. Now you can experience this same level of innovation, comfort and style in your work wear. You can depend on the Caterpillar Logo knit hat for the warmth and comfort you need in the colder weather. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.