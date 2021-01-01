Logitech MK295 Silent - keyboard and mouse set - graphite

Stay focused and get more done with Logitech MK295 Silent Wireless Combo - a keyboard and mouse combo designed to eliminate excess noise for you and those around you.Welcome a new, virtually noise-free keyboard and mouse experience. The combo uses new SilentTouch technology to remove over 90% of disruptive sounds while also keeping the familiar typing and clicking feel.No more drop-outs and lag thanks to a strong, reliable 2.4 GHz wireless connection with a 10 m range. Free up your desk with a USB receiver - so tiny, it can stay in your computer.The spill-proof design, durable keys, and sturdy tilt legs with adjustable height add an extra layer of utility and comfort.