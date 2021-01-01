Logan Sofa by Gus Modern (ECSFLOGA-calant)

Comfortable with a refined modern style, the Logan Sofa by Gus* Modern is a perfect balance of form and function. A Dacron-wrapped poly fill provides the feel and comfort of down while keeping its shape. The sturdy inner frame of the Logan Sofa is made with kiln-dried 100% FSC-Certified hardwood, while the low-profile stainless steel legs and channel-stitched back cushions give it a subtle finish. Based in Toronto, the Gus* Modern team designs and manufactures affordable, modern furniture. Inspired by simple forms and honest materials, Gus* Modern combines classic styles with modern details for everyday living. From the simple two-by-four and construction I-Beam, to the useful Miter Box, the Gus* Modern team delights in the simplicity of everyday objects.As a result, the Gus* Modern portfolio includes furniture, accent pieces, and accessories that mix the elegant with the industrial. Mirroring the great modernists of the past, Gus* Modern strives to combine great design and practical purpose for use in the present. With pieces for living areas, dining rooms and home offices, Gus* Modern continues to build a following of young modernists who like to live stylishly and comfortably.