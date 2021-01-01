Linon Home Decor Logan Cream Vanity Set with Stool and Flip Top Mirror, Ivory

Subtle details allow this Logan Cream Vanity Set with Stool and Flip Top Mirror work beautifully in any decor. Featuring a flip top mirror with a safety stay hinge and two generously sized drawers. The spacious table top has room for an array of cosmetic, jewelry and beauty supplies. Ever the multi-tasker, this item can also serve as a desk or work space. Flip down front panel for easy access to your possessions. A white painted finish on all sides with a cord access in back. Complete with a padded stool that is upholstered in a natural colored fabric and tucks neatly under the vanity.