Heat Storm Logan Classic 1,500-Watt Infrared Quartz Portable Heater with Built-In Thermostat and Over Heat Sensor, Dark Walnut

The Heat Storm Logan Classic Portable Infrared Quartz Heater has space saving design and is ultra-efficient for a medium-large room. This heater features 4 of our quartz infrared elements that are encased in our Patent HMS Technology. Our HMS Technology is double wall heat exchanger that provides better safety features than our competitors by creating a safer heating environment for you. Simply put, you get better heat, quicker delivery, faster heating and runs more efficiently all of which saves you money. All electrical components are warrantied for 1-year. There is lifetime washable air filter. An Eco Setting will reduce the wattage from 1,500 to 750 creating less power consumption. Our stylish wood cabinet with a black front that is cool to the touch surrounds the heater. Casters are included to make moving the heater from room to room easily. This amazing heater also includes a remote control to operate the Digital Thermostat allowing you ultimate control. Color: Dark Walnut.