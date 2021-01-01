Logan Chair - Purple - Made in USA Accent Chair - Sold by Apt2B

Famed interior designer Kyle Schuneman's Logan Chair is a stunner and, without a doubt, will serve as the highlight of the room. Its high track arms and button-tufted back cushion are so inviting, you just want to sink right in and forget about the stress of the day. The chair is elevated thanks to the tapered wooden legs, adding to its elegant modern shape. The Logan comes in your choice of colors and fabrics, so you can customize it to suit your taste. From classic neutrals to vibrant pink and teal, you'll find the perfect shade for your home. And if you're unsure of the fabric type or color, we'll send you some swatches to help you decide. The Logan Chair is made in the United States and features a lifetime guarantee.