Varaluz Lofty Mini Pendant in Steel and Wheat Marine Grade

Whatâs a cocktail without a mixer? A design without a twist? Since our schooldays of dried macaroni and tissue paper collages, we have loved mixing materials. Lofty marries hand-forged recycled steel with wood. The steel lends strength; the wood lends warmth. Itâs Industrial design remixed to delightful new heights.This mini pendant from Varaluz is a part of the Lofty collection and comes in steel and Wheat Marine Grade finish. It measures 15" high. It uses 1 Medium bulb(s) up to 100 watts. This light would look best in the dining room or kitchen. It is rated for dry locations.Hand Forged Recycled Steel. Marine-Grade Reclaimed Wood. Hand Applied Finish.This item is dimmableIncludes a 10' chainLifetime Limited Warranty