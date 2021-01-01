Loft Tufted Upholstered Faux Leather Sofa and Loveseat Set EEI-4106-SLV-GRY-SET

Advertisement
Mid-Century Living Room Set|Smooth Faux Leather Upholstery|Linear Biscuit Button Tufting|Silver Stainless Steel Legs|Dense Foam Padded Cushion|Non-Marking Foot Caps|"Sofa Weight Capacity: 900 lbs,|Loveseat Weight Capacity 600 lbs"|.Revolutionize your living room furniture with the iconic Loft Tufted 2 Piece Faux Leather Accent Set. Adding visual depth to your living room or lounge space, Loft features soft and durable faux leather upholstery accented in elegant button tufting. This modern living room set comes in a captivating linear design with an external tubular stainless steel frame, four stainless steel silver legs, and non-marking foot caps. Inspired by the richness of mid-century modern style, Loft is the preferred choice of living rooms and lounge spaces. Sofa Weight Capacity: 900 lbs Loveseat Weight Capcity: 600 lbs Set Includes: One - Loft Tufted Button Loveseat One - Loft Tufted Button Sofa.