Loft Tufted Upholstered Faux Leather Armchair Set of 2 EEI-4101-SLV-NAV

Advertisement
Mid-Century Living Room Armchair Set of 2|Smooth Faux Leather Upholstery|Linear Biscuit Button Tufting|Silver Stainless Steel Legs|Dense Foam Padded Cushion|Non-Marking Foot Caps|Armchair Weight Capacity: 300 lbs|.Revolutionize your living room furniture with the iconic Loft Tufted Faux Leather Medium Accent Armchair Set of 2. Adding visual depth to your living room or lounge space, Loft features soft and durable faux leather upholstery accented in elegant button tufting. This modern living room chair set comes in a captivating linear design with an external tubular stainless steel frame, four stainless steel silver legs, and non-marking foot caps. Inspired by the richness of mid-century modern style, Loft is the preferred choice of living rooms and lounge spaces. Chair Weight Capacity: 300 lbs Set Includes: Two - Loft Tufted Button Armchair.