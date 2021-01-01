Loft Tufted Silver Rug
Description
Features:Loft collectionMade in the USAMaterial: PolyesterMaterial Details: 100% Polyester w/ BorderConstruction: Machine MadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: Primary Color: SilverIs this rug available in different colors?: YesPattern: Fringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Licensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Dimensions:Rug Size: Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 54Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 10' x 14'): 70Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 12' x 15'): 90Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 3Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 7.5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 12Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 20Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 7' x 9'): 31.5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 40Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 108Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 10' x 14'): 120Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 12' x 15'): 144Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 36Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 48Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 7' x 9'): 84Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 144Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 10' x 14'): 168Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 12' x 15'): 180Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 36Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 72Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 7' x 9'): 108Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 120Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty: Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'