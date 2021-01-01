Loft Pendant Light by Tech Lighting - Color: Black (700TDLOFBWP)

The Loft Pendant Light by Tech Lighting delivers an elevated and stylish update on industrial high bay lighting. Its design features a semi-ellipse shape constructed with a ribbed spun-Aluminum shade (with White interior) for a smooth visual appeal. Once in use, this piece casts a wide source of light that washes surroundings with illumination. This piece is an exceptional choice for kitchens, dining rooms or any other interior spaces in need of a modern industrial touch. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Black.