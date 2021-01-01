Mohawk Home Loft Linear Diamonds Cream Woven Area Rug, 5'x8', Cream & Grey

Lattice designs cruise on the contemporary side of style in the modern design of Mohawk's Linear Diamonds Rug, cast in cream, light gray and neutral tan. Consciously crafted with Mohawk's exclusive Everstrand premium polyester with Reflex Yarn for a distinctive high low texture, this style is an environmentally friendly option made from up to 100% recycled post-consumer content from plastic bottles. Machine woven for a dependable durability, this rug is highly resistant to crushing, matting and every day wear-and-tear, so it stays newer looking longer. Sumptuously soft to the touch, this area rug also offers a superior stain resistance. Live worry free with easy clean up! Simply spot clean spots and spills with a mild solution of detergent and water.