Loft Large Outdoor Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Mahogany - (363023-1002)

The Loft Large Outdoor Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge supplies ample amounts of lighting to exterior areas of both residential or commercial spaces while showing off its slim and minimal build. The pieces outer framework is crafted a durable and stable steel material while a glass cylinder encases the incandescent lamping within (not included). The glass diffuser allows the piece to radiate a soft and diffused type of light that makes it ideal for use in areas like patios, decks, and other exterior applications. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Cage. Color: Grey. Finish: Coastal Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting