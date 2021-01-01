Gouchee Home Loft Collection Contemporary Faux Felt Upholstered Square Pouf/Ottoman, Salmon

Ideal Dimensions: This Pouf/Ottoman Has Been Designed With Amazing Dimensions of 23" x 23" x 15" and a Total Weight of Only 3 lbs., Making it an Absolute Must Have, Easy to Place Addition to Your Home Décor Quality Craftsmanship: Crafted With Faux Felt Upholstery, This Bean Bag Pouf/Ottoman Has Been Created With Quality in Order to Ensure You Have a Bean Bag That Will Be Durable and Long Lasting For Several Years to Come Plush Design: This Bean Bag Has Been Created With 100% Polystyrene Beans of 3mm to 6mm to Provide You With a Bean Bag of Long Lasting Comfort. Kick Your Feet Up and Lounge in Comfort on This Plush and Soft Pouf/Ottoman. This Pouf/Ottoman Will Provide You With Long Lasting Comfort That You Just Cannot Deny Easy to Clean and Maintain: This Bean Bag Has Been Designed to Add a Fun And Nice Finishing Touch To Your Home Décor Without Requiring Too Much Maintenance. Designed to be Machine Washable. Purchase With Certainty: Gouchee Home Has Been Manufacturing Quality Soft Home Furnishing Products For Several Years to Compliment Your Home in an Elegant and Stylish Way