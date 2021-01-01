Loft Bed with Desk and Shelf Space Saving Design, Loft Bed Low Study Twin Loft Bed with Study Shelf and Desk for Kids and Teenagers, Loft Bunk Bed Over Desk and Bookcase with MDF Steel

This loft bed provides a fashionable and comfortable place for children to sleep and study. This modern fluffy bed includes a spacious table top with a shelf - perfect for home work, reading, writing, painting and other activities. Decorative panel lining, protective fence around the top luggage compartment, increased security. The matching fixed ladder can safely and easily take the upper building blocks. Smooth, clean lines and black and silver powder coating enhance the cool modern style. This fluffy bed can accommodate double mattresses, which is the ideal way to maximize the room space for children or teenagers. ① Space saving design with desk. ② Includes two bookshelves. ③ Metal structure. ④ Twin size. ⑤ Recommend mattress thickness: 6‘’ Description Material :MDF Steel Colour :Black Function :Loft bed with desk and shelf numbers of slats: 14 numbers of package: 2 Assembly Required: Yes Origin: China Dimensions Upper bed :38.5'' x 75.2'' Desk :15.7’’ x 75.2’’ Shelves :10.6'' x 17.3'' Weight capacity of upper bed :220lb Weight capacity of desk: 66lb Weight capacity of shelf: 5lb