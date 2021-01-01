Tvilum Loft 8-Drawer Double Dresser | White

Keep it clean. Austin 8 Drawer Double Dresser can organize your clothing without overbearing your room. With 8 wide drawers, sweaters and lines find a happy home here. Unique dresser depth makes the Austin ideal for smaller spaces or high traffic areas in bedrooms. Streamlined hardware and round feet give the Austin line its simple chic feel. Standing strong with metal drawer liners and an easy to clean foil surface the Austin dresser will be a productive and durable piece in your collection. Pair this Austin 8 Drawer Double Dresser with other items from the Austin collection to complete the look