Lockridge 5 Drawer Lingerie Chest

With its compact two-foot width, you can welcome this farmhouse-inspired chest of drawers into even your coziest spaces. A distressed finish gives it all the personality of a well-loved antique in your choice of versatile neutrals that emphasize the unique, natural beauty of the solid pinewood – knots and all. Five deep drawers give you plenty of storage for your bedroom, living room, or home office, while metal cup pulls and chunky moldings add a rustic touch. Our favorite feature: There’s no assembly required, so you can get right to decorating as soon as it arrives. Color: Distressed Black