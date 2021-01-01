From hansgrohe
Hansgrohe Locarno Towel Ring in Matte Black
Advertisement
The Locarno collection includes a range of fixtures and accessories designed to coordinate your entire bathroom in boldly unique style. Available in five different finishes, Locarno will enable endless creativity, opening the door for uniquely glamorous interior spaces. The towel ring makes the perfect addition to the rest of the Locarno bath collection, giving your bathroom a uniform look. The mounting hardware is included with the towel bar, making installation quick and easy. Color: Matte Black.