Hansgrohe Locarno 1-Spray Patterns 2.5 GPM 9.5 in. Wall Mount Fixed Shower Head in Matte Black

Inspired by the Art Deco movement and the 1920s, Locarno is the revival of iconic sophistication and elegance. Geometric octagonal form recalls the monumental period and will make a bold statement of authenticity and artistic appreciation in any living space. Available in five different finishes, Locarno will enable endless creativity, opening the door for uniquely glamorous interior spaces. The Locarno showerhead perfectly coordinates with the entire Locarno bath and shower collection. The showerhead has a flow rate of 1.75 GPM, making it compatible with low-flow regulations. It features a single spray mode: PowderRain, which is perfect for washing off daily stress at the end of the day. Transform your bathroom into a cleaner and more polished part of your home with the Locarno Collection by hansgrohe. Color: Matte Black.