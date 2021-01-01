'Lobster Traps' by Michael Blanchette Framed Photographic Print

This ready to hang, matted framed art piece features lobster traps piled along the edge of a bay with colorful houses on the opposite shore. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted and professionally framed. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The mat allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space. Size: 11" H x 14" W x 0.5" D, Matte Color: Black