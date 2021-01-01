Jacuzzi LNS6036BRL2HC Linea 60" x 36" Three Wall Alcove Soaking Bathtub with Right Drain and Heated Soak White Tub Soaking Alcove

From jacuzzi
Jacuzzi LNS6036BRL2HC Linea 60" x 36" Three Wall Alcove Soaking Bathtub with Right Drain and Heated Soak Jacuzzi® LNS6036BRL2HC Key Data:60" L x 36" W x 19-1/2" HAlcove Soaking TubWater Depth: 15"Jacuzzi® LNS6036BRL2HC Features:Covered under Jacuzzi's limited lifetime warrantyDurable-high-gloss acrylic Alcove Tubreversible drain with slotted overflowTub waste sold separately (when adding to cart - will be offered)Textured slip-resistant bottomIntegrated 3 wall tile flangeJacuzzi® LNS6036BRL2HC Technologies / Benefits:Slip-Resistant Bottom: A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction areaHeated Soak: Maintains warm bath water without needing to add more hot water. Two mini jets circulate warm water continuously for a long relaxing soakTru-Level™ Base: Ultra-high density foam levelers that provide support and easy leveling to simplify installationJacuzzi® LNS6036BRL2HC Specifications:Overall Length: 60"Overall Width: 36"Overall Height: 19-1/2"Basin Length: 45-3/55"Basin Width: 23-1/25"Water Depth: 15"Number of Bathers: 1Pump Location: Right Alcove White