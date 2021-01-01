LG LMU420HHV 42000 BTU Cooling / 45000 BTU Heating 20.5 SEER 208/230 Volt Six Zone Mini Split Condenser Unit White Climate Control Air Conditioners

LG LMU420HHV 42000 BTU Cooling / 45000 BTU Heating 20.5 SEER 208/230 Volt Six Zone Mini Split Condenser Unit Outdoor condenser unit only, indoor evaporator unit(s) required for proper functionality. For questions or assistance building a multi-zone system, please call (855) 484-3292 to speak to one of our experts.For questions or assistance, please call (855) 484-3292 to speak to one of our experts.Specifications:Cooling BTU Capacity: 42000Heating BTU Capacity: 45000Zone Capacity: 6Cooling Area: 3250 Sq. Ft.SEER: 20.5Depth: 13"Height: 54-5/16"Width: 37-7/16"Amperage: 45AVoltage: 208/230VManufacturer Warranty: 5 Year Parts, 7 Year CondenserRequired Components:Branch Box: The branch box connects to the condenser and allows for multiple refrigerant lines to be connected to your indoor evaporatorsDisconnect Box and Electrical Whip Kit: The disconnect box and whip kit provides an easy way to connect your outdoor condenser to your fuse boxBase Pan Heater (Optional): The base pan heater stops ice from building up on the outdoor unit, preventing performance degradation and potential damageOutdoor Condenser Plastic Pad (Optional): An outdoor condenser pad provides an even surface on which to place your outdoor condenserWall Bracket (Optional): A wall bracket provides a way to mount your outdoor condenser off the ground to keep it clear it of debris Mini Split Air Conditioners White