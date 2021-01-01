LMR400-PL259-UHF-125 LMR-400 Coax Ham or CB Radio Jumper Antenna UHF VHF HF Coax Cable Jumper RF with PL-259 Connectors

Best Quality Guranteed. This is Genuine US Made LMR400 LMR-400 - a Registered Trademark of Systems PL-259 UHF coax cable connectors - Connects Antennas, Receivers, Meters and Radio transmitters USA Made LMR-400 Transmission Line Coaxial Cable with Soldered Silver Plated Connectors Teflon Dielectrics Assembled by - a DoD Supplier - in our GA Facility using MILSPEC Components Impedance 50 Ohms Frequency Range DC ~ 11 GHz - PL-259 Connectors are not recommended for use above 300Mhz (See N Male options)