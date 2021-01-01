From lynx grills
Lynx Grills LM15WINEL 14-7/8 Inch Wide Built-In 24 Bottle Capacity Left Handed Outdoor Wine Cooler Stainless Steel Beverage Appliances Wine Coolers
Lynx Grills LM15WINEL 14-7/8 Inch Wide Built-In 24 Bottle Capacity Left Handed Outdoor Wine Cooler Features:Built with a durable stainless steel exteriorIncludes blue LED interior lightingOperates quietly using exclusive designs to minimize soundOpens with left-hand swingSpecifications:Height: 33-3/4"Depth: 21-1/2"Product Weight: 101 lbsWidth: 14-7/8"Installation Type: Built-InOutdoor Approved: Yes Stainless Steel