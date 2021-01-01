LM YN RS232 to RS485 Converter 232 to 485 Serial Communication Data Converter Adapter

The converter can convert the TXD and RXD signals of the RS-232 serial port into two half-duplex RS-484 signals without external power supply. It can be powered directly from the 3-pin of the RS232 port and sent by the 7-pin request (RTS ), 4-pin data terminal ready (DTR) to the converter auxiliary power supply, automatic flow control technology, users do not need to re-set, hardware installation is very simple. Auto control data flow direction of I/O circuit feature makes it fully plug-and-play. No external power supply required, it is port-powered from RS232 data lines and low consumption electricity.