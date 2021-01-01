Elkay LLVR1916CS Asana Lustertone Stainless Steel 16-11/16" Single Basin Top Mount Bathroom Sink with 2" Centers and 6" Depth Stainless Steel Fixture

From elkay
Elkay LLVR1916CS Asana Lustertone Stainless Steel 16-11/16" Single Basin Top Mount Bathroom Sink with 2" Centers and 6" Depth Elkay Asana Lustertone Stainless Steel 19-5/8" x 16-11/16" Single Basin Top Mount Lavatory Sink with 2" Centers and 6" DepthHighest quality sink formed of 18 nickel bearing stainless steel.Product Features:Top mountSingle basinStainless steelBowl and faucet deck recess: embossed faucet deck on back ledgeExposed surfaces are hand blendedProduct Specifications:Installation Type: Top MountMaterial: Stainless SteelNumber of Basins: 1Minimum Cabinet Size: 24"Sink Dimensions: 19-5/8" L x 16-11/16" WBowl Depth: 6"Bowl Dimensions: 15-1/2" L x 11-3/8" W x 6" DFaucet Holes: 0-3Drain Size: 1-1/2"Ship Wt: 8.3 lbsProduct Certifications and Compliances:ANSI/NSF61 - CertifiedIAPMO Listed Metal Stainless Steel