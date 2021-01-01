Lloyd Wall Light by Astro Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (1197006-5013001)

Beauty and style emanate from the simplicity of the Lloyd Wall Light. A metallic finish graces the slender steel frame and is topped with an elegant shade. A single 60W bulb diffuses through the shade to illuminate the space. The Lloyd Wall Light is best suited for living rooms, dining rooms, and bedrooms. Founded in 1997, Astro Lighting is a British company that produces modern lighting for international audiences. Their designs feature clean lines, quality materials and precise manufacturing. From the smooth, ribbon-like Sofia Wall Sconce to the minimalist Enna LED Floor Lamp, their creations are simple yet sophisticated, practical and engaging. Shape: Tapered Drum. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze Plated