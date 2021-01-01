From red barrel studio
Llambrini 2 Classic Radial Corner Wall Shelf Contoured Shelving Mdf Floating Corner Shelves
The wooden floating corner shelf is a high quality corner shelves,And dedicated to create your own personal wall display and bring you high quality mounting solutions.Set of 2 decorative white floating corner wall shelves makes space utilization efficient and great for home, office & dorm, decorative and functional.You can use them to show off keepsakes,such as collectibles, photos, decorations.Purchase more than one for tight spaces and to create additional storage.