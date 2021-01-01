From llama mama apparel
Llama Mama Apparel Llama Ukulele Luau Cute Funny Cool Hawaii Alpaca Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Funny Hawaiian Llama Wearing Sunglasses Playing Ukulele. Perfect for llama, alpaca, pet, and farm, barn, and zoo animal lovers who also love Hawaii, tropical beaches, and paradise islands. This cool cute trendy vintage retro aloha graphic design is perfect for your next luau. A great gift for llama lovers, musicians, or beach lovers for spring or summer, Mothers or Fathers Day, birthdays or Christmas. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only