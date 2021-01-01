LKNJLL 10-15.6 inch Gaming Laptop Cooler Cooling Pad, 5 Quiet Fans, 5 Heights Adjustment, 2 USB Port and Blue LED Light

?Quiet Fans with Lights?Laptop cooling pad has noise-free fans, with LED, not only beautiful but also show fan is working. With High speed fan, it can rapid cooling to prevents your laptop from overheating. Adjustable design?The laptop stand has an adjustable support and adjustable height, giving you the most comfortable posture and avoiding discomfort caused by long-term use. Simple and stylish?Simple and practical appearance design, with LED light source, design fan design, has a very good cooling effect, to help you avoid overheating troubles. Ergonomic Design & Non-Slip Baffle?Laptop cooling pad with ergonomic design is comfortable in all-day using. Laptop cooler stand can be hidden when you don't use it. non-slip baffle can keep your laptop from sliding down from the inclined surface of the laptop cooler. Thank you for your trust and support! wish you a happy life.