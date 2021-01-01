Elkay LKGT4083 Gourmet 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Kitchen Faucet - Includes Escutcheon Chrome Faucet Kitchen Single Handle

From elkay
Elkay LKGT4083 Gourmet 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Kitchen Faucet - Includes Escutcheon Elkay LKGT4083 Features:Covered under limited lifetime warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassCoordinates with products from the Gourmet lineSingle hole mounting typeDeck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertopSwivel spout rotates 360 degrees which allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkFaucet includes an optional escutcheon plate to cover unused faucet holesMounting hardware includedLow lead compliantADA CompliantMade in ChinaElkay LKGT4083 Specifications:Height: 15-9/16"Maximum Deck Thickness: 3"Spout Height: 15-9/16"Spout Reach: 8-9/16"Faucet Centers: 0"Number of Faucet Holes Required: 1Flow Rate (GPM): 1.8 gallons-per-minute Single Handle Chrome