Elkay LK940LGN05T6S 1.5 GPM Wall Mounted Double Wrist Blade Handle Utility Faucet with Brass Handles Chrome Faucet Utility Double Handle

Elkay LK940LGN05T6S 1.5 GPM Wall Mounted Double Wrist Blade Handle Utility Faucet with Brass Handles Elkay commercial faucets combine performance and style. From the commercial kitchen to the classroom, we have faucets for a variety of applications. Select from options and styles that make it easier to take on the tasks you do every day.Elkay LK940LGN05T6S Features:Covered under Elkay's 5 year limited residential warranty and a 5 year commercial warrantyLead-free compliant: Certified to NSF/ANSI 61 and 372 to meet all federal and state regulations for low or no-lead productsLow flow: Includes water-saving featuresSolid brass construction: Built for long-term durabilityIncludes vandal-resistant aerator: Comes installed with 1.5 GPM water-saving and a vandal-resistant aerator with 2.2 and .5 GPM aerator insertsSpout swing restrictor pin: Special pin locks faucet into stationary position for required applications1/2" Adjustable inlets with integral stops: Adjustable water inlets with shutoffs that stop water flow at the faucet for easy maintenanceElkay LK940LGN05T6S Specifications:Height: 13-3/16" (top to bottom)Spout Height (deck to center of faucet outlet): 7-3/8"Spout Reach: 5-1/8" (faucet base to spout outlet)Faucet Centers: 8"Number of Faucet Holes: 2Connection Size: 1/2"Flow Rate (GPM): 1.5 (gallons-per-minute) Double Handle Chrome