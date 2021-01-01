From elkay
Elkay LK940GN08L2H ADA 8" Centerset Wall Mount Service Sink Faucet with 8" Reach Gooseneck Spout Chrome Faucet Utility Double Handle
Elkay LK940GN08L2H ADA 8" Centerset Wall Mount Service Sink Faucet with 8" Reach Gooseneck Spout Elkay Low Lead Compliant ADA 8" Centerset Wall Mount Service Sink Faucet with 8" Reach Gooseneck SpoutAll varieties of Elkay faucets are precision crafted and specially designed for durability and ease of cleaning. Elkay offers seamlessly integrated function with your sense of style. Elkay faucets meet your specific needs while adding the finishing touch to your room's decor.Product Features:Two hole dual handle wall mount faucetQuarter turn ceramic disc cartridge1/2" adjustable inletsSolid brass constructionChrome finishIncludes spout swing restriction pinShip wt. 5.5 lbsProduct Specifications:Mounting Type: WallHandles: 2Handles Included: YesHandle Type: 2" Lever HandleHoles Required: TwoSpout Type: 8" GooseneckOverall Height: 16-11/16"Spout Height: 9"Spout Reach: 8"Material: BrassValve Type: Qtr Ceramic DiscValve Connection: 1/2" NPT FemaleFlow Rate: 2.2 GPMProduct Certifications and Compliances:ASME 112.18.1/CSA B125-01CSA B125-01ANSI/NSF61 - CertifiedADA CompliantIAPMO ListedCA AB1953/VT S152 Low Lead Compliant Double Handle Chrome