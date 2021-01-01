From elkay
Elkay LK940BP03L2S 8" Centerset Wall Mount Service Sink Faucet with Bucket Hook Chrome Faucet Utility Double Handle
Elkay LK940BP03L2S 8" Centerset Wall Mount Service Sink Faucet with Bucket Hook Elkay Low Lead Compliant 8" Centerset Wall Mount Service Sink Faucet with Bucket HookAll varieties of Elkay faucets are precision crafted and specially designed for durability and ease of cleaning. Elkay offers seamlessly integrated function with your sense of style. Elkay faucets meet your specific needs while adding the finishing touch to your room's decor.Product Features:Two hole dual handle wall mount faucetQuarter turn ceramic disc cartridge1/2" adjustable inlets with integral stopsSolid brass constructionChrome finishIncludes spout swing restriction pinShip wt. 7.5 lbsProduct Specifications:Mounting Type: WallHandles: 2Handles Included: YesHandle Type: 2" Lever HandleHoles Required: TwoSpout Type: 3" Polished Bucket HookOverall Height: 4-5/8"Spout Height: 2-1/8"Spout Reach: 3-5/16"Material: BrassValve Type: Qtr Ceramic DiscValve Connection: Shut Off Valve 1/2" NPT FM InletFlow Rate: 2.2 GPMProduct Certifications and Compliances:ASME 112.18.1/CSA B125-01CSA B125-01ANSI/NSF61 - CertifiedADA CompliantIAPMO ListedCA AB1953/VT S152 Low Lead Compliant Double Handle Chrome