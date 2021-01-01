Elkay LK800HA08T4 1.5 GPM Deck Mounted Double Handle Utility Faucet with Metal Handles Chrome Faucet Utility Double Handle

Elkay LK800HA08T4 1.5 GPM Deck Mounted Double Handle Utility Faucet with Metal Handles Elkay commercial faucets combine performance and style. From the commercial kitchen to the classroom, Elkay has faucets for a variety of applications. Select from options and styles that make it easier to take on the tasks you do every day.Elkay LK800HA08T4 Features:Faucet is ADA compliantCertified to NSF/ANSI 61 and 372 to meet all federal and state regulations for low or no-lead productsBuilt in water-saving featuresSold brass construction is built for long-term durabilityComes installed with 1.5 GPM water-saving, vandal-resistant aerator and also includes 2.2 and 0.5 GPM aerator insertsSpecial pin locks faucet into stationary position for required applicationsFaucet designed to be installed using three faucet holesElkay LK800HA08T4 Specifications:Height: 8-3/16" (top to bottom)Spout Height (from deck to center of faucet outlet): 5-11/16"Spout Reach: 8" (faucet base to spout outlet)Faucet Centers: 8"Number of Faucet Holes: 3Connection Size: 3/8"Flow Rate (GPM): 0.5, 1.5, or 2.2 gallons-per-minute Double Handle Chrome