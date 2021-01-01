From elkay
Elkay LK535HA10L2 ADA Single Hole Single Control Deck Mount Classroom Faucet with 10" Reach High Arc Spout Chrome Faucet Utility Single Handle
Elkay LK535HA10L2 ADA Single Hole Single Control Deck Mount Classroom Faucet with 10" Reach High Arc Spout Elkay Low Lead Compliant ADA Single Hole Single Control Deck Mount Classroom Faucet with 10" Reach High Arc SpoutAll varieties of Elkay faucets are precision crafted and specially designed for durability and ease of cleaning. Elkay offers seamlessly integrated function with your sense of style. Elkay faucets meet your specific needs while adding the finishing touch to your room's decor.Product Features:One hole single lever Top mount faucetQuarter turn ceramic disc cartridgeSolid brass constructionChrome finishIncludes spout swing restriction pinProduct Specifications:Mounting Type: Concealed DeckHandles: 1Handles Included: YesHandle Type: 2" Lever HandleHoles Required: OneSpout Type: 10" High ArcOverall Height: 11-5/8"Spout Height: 10"Spout Reach: 10"Material: BrassValve Type: Qtr Ceramic DiscValve Connection: 1 1/8" Unifd Scree Thr, StdSerFlow Rate: 2.2 GPMProduct Certifications and Compliances:ASME 112.18.1/CSA B125-01CSA B125-01ANSI/NSF61 - CertifiedADA CompliantIAPMO ListedCA AB1953/VT S152 Low Lead Compliant Single Handle Chrome