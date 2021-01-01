From elkay
Elkay LK535AT12T4 ADA Single Hole Single Control Deck Mount Classroom Faucet with 12" Reach Arc Tube Spout and 4" Blade Handle Chrome Faucet Utility
Elkay LK535AT12T4 ADA Single Hole Single Control Deck Mount Classroom Faucet with 12" Reach Arc Tube Spout and 4" Blade Handle Elkay Low Lead Compliant ADA Single Hole Single Control Deck Mount Classroom Faucet with 12" Reach Arc Tube Spout and 4" Blade HandleAll varieties of Elkay faucets are precision crafted and specially designed for durability and ease of cleaning. Elkay offers seamlessly integrated function with your sense of style. Elkay faucets meet your specific needs while adding the finishing touch to your room's decor.Product Features:One hole single lever Top mount faucetQuarter turn ceramic disc cartridgeSolid brass constructionChrome finishIncludes spout swing restriction pinShip wt. 3.8 lbsProduct Specifications:Mounting Type: Concealed DeckHandles: 1Handles Included: YesHandle Type: 4" Blade HandlesHoles Required: OneSpout Type: 12" Arc TubeOverall Height: 9-3/8"Spout Height: 6-3/8"Spout Reach: 12"Material: BrassValve Type: Qtr Ceramic DiscValve Connection: 1 1/8" Unifd Scree Thr, StdSerFlow Rate: 2.2 GPMProduct Certifications and Compliances:ASME 112.18.1/CSA B125-01CSA B125-01ANSI/NSF61 - CertifiedADA CompliantIAPMO ListedCA AB1953/VT S152 Low Lead Compliant Single Handle Chrome