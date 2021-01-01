From elkay
Elkay LK406GN04T6 ADA 4" Centerset Exposed Utility Faucet with 3-5/8" Reach Gooseneck Spout and 6" Blade Handles Chrome Faucet Utility Double Handle
Elkay LK406GN04T6 ADA 4" Centerset Exposed Utility Faucet with 3-5/8" Reach Gooseneck Spout and 6" Blade Handles Elkay Low Lead Compliant ADA 4" Centerset Exposed Utility Faucet with 3-5/8" Reach Gooseneck Spout and 6" Blade HandlesAll varieties of Elkay faucets are precision crafted and specially designed for durability and ease of cleaning. Elkay offers seamlessly integrated function with your sense of style. Elkay faucets meet your specific needs while adding the finishing touch to your room's decor.Product Features:Two hole dual handle Top mount faucetQuarter turn ceramic disc cartridgeSolid brass constructionChrome finishIncludes spout swing restriction pinShip wt. 4.8 lbsProduct Specifications:Mounting Type: DeckHandles: 2Handles Included: YesHandle Type: 6" Blade HandlesHoles Required: TwoSpout Type: 4" GooseneckOverall Height: 11-5/16"Spout Height: 6-3/16"Spout Reach: 4"Material: BrassValve Type: Qtr Ceramic DiscValve Connection: 1/2" NPSM Male Inlet ShanksFlow Rate: 2.2 GPMProduct Certifications and Compliances:ASME 112.18.1/CSA B125-01CSA B125-01ANSI/NSF61 - CertifiedADA CompliantIAPMO ListedCA AB1953/VT S152 Low Lead Compliant Double Handle Chrome