Elkay LK403T4 2-1/2" ADA 4" Centerset Exposed Deck Integral Spout Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up and 4" Blade Handles Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets
Elkay LK403T4 2-1/2" ADA 4" Centerset Exposed Deck Integral Spout Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up and 4" Blade Handles Elkay 2-1/2" Low Lead Compliant ADA 4" Centerset Exposed Deck Integral Spout Lavatory Faucet with Pop-Up and 4" Blade HandlesAll varieties of Elkay faucets are precision crafted and specially designed for durability and ease of cleaning. Elkay offers seamlessly integrated function with your sense of style. Elkay faucets meet your specific needs while adding the finishing touch to your room's decor.Product Features:Two hole Top mount installationQuarter turn ceramic disc cartridgeSolid brass constructionChrome finish4" CentersProduct Specifications:Mounting Type: DeckHandles: 2Handles Included: YesHandle Type: 4" Blade HandlesHoles Required: TwoSpout Type: Integral SpoutOverall Height: 2-1/2"Spout Height: 2-1/2"Spout Reach: 1-5/8"Material: BrassValve Type: Qtr Turn CeramicValve Connection: 1/2"-14 NPSMFlow Rate: 0.5 GPMProduct Certifications and Compliances:ADA CompliantANSI/NSF61 - CertifiedASME 112.18.1/CSA B125-01 Double Handle Chrome