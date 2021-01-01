From lexar

Lexar LJDS47-32GABBK MAF 32GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive r250MB/s Lexar JumpDrive S47 Low Profile Black/Silver Retail

$7.85
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

32GB Capacity USB 3.1 Flash Drive MAE

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com