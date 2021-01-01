LiXiongBao 2 Pack Mini Cell Phone Fan 3 in 1 Portable Mini USB Phone Fan Outdoor indoor Cooling Fan Rotating Fan for Samsung Galaxy Note 9,Note 8.

Portable: Mini mobile fan, get cooling any time and any where. Removable propeller, making it easier to store or carry around, like in a pocket or backpack, can be used at home, office, school, airplanes, elevators, standing in lines, children in cars/strollers, stadiums, sports events, at the pool, etc. Safety: This Fan is rotatable, and the wing is soft, so it is safe. 3-in-1 adapter design: including mcro usb, type-C,apple connector, compatible with iPhone, or Andriod with type-c and micro Compatible scope: Designed with versatile plug ins, each fan is compatible with any iPhone/iPad with a lightning connector, any android phone with micro USB v2.0, and any phone with USB Type C Connectors. What will you get: 2 X 3 in 1 black phone fan